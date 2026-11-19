Lotte Biologics has completed construction of Plant 1 at its Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon, South Korea, establishing a 120,000-liter manufacturing site for biopharmaceutical production. The company held a completion ceremony for the facility on Nov. 18, marking a milestone in its expansion of commercial manufacturing capacity.

Plant 1 has a total floor area of approximately 99,558 square meters (about 1.07 million square feet) and includes production, utilities, employee welfare, and wastewater treatment buildings. Its manufacturing capacity comes from eight 15,000-liter stainless-steel bioreactors.

According to Lotte Biologics, the facility achieved GMP readiness six months ahead of its original schedule. Following regulatory use approval in June 2026, the company is completing equipment qualification and validation activities in preparation for commercial production, which is planned to begin in 2027.

The completion follows a recent commercial manufacturing agreement with an unnamed global pharmaceutical company. As reported yesterday, Lotte Biologics will provide integrated drug substance and drug product manufacturing services for the customer’s portfolio at Plant 1, with commercial production targeted to begin in 2027.

The Songdo Bio Campus is planned to include three manufacturing plants with a combined capacity of 360,000 liters. Plant 1 will complement Lotte Biologics’ existing Syracuse Bio Campus in New York, which has 40,000 liters of bioreactor capacity. The company plans to develop the two locations into an integrated manufacturing network supporting customers in the U.S. and international markets.