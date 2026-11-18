Lotte Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, has secured a commercial manufacturing agreement with an unnamed global pharmaceutical company, marking the first major commercial commitment for its Songdo Bio Campus Plant 1 in Incheon.

Under the agreement, the CDMO will provide drug substance and drug product manufacturing services for products in the customer’s portfolio, with commercial production targeted to begin in 2027.

Plant 1 is designed to provide 120,000 liters of bioreactor capacity through eight 15,000-liter stainless-steel bioreactors. The facility also includes automated production infrastructure and large-scale cold-chain warehousing to support commercial biologics manufacturing.

The Songdo facility will complement Lotte Biologics’ Syracuse Bio Campus in New York, which has 40,000 liters of bioreactor capacity and more than two decades of manufacturing experience. The company said the Syracuse site has supported more than 62 regulatory approvals and recently completed a U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspection with no observations.

Lotte Biologics is developing the Songdo campus with a planned total capacity of 360,000 liters across three plants. The company said the new manufacturing agreement represents an early commercial commitment ahead of Plant 1’s operational launch.

The agreement follows another recent manufacturing partnership involving Lotte Biologics’ Syracuse facility. In October, Iceland-based Alvotech selected the CDMO to manufacture drug substance for multiple antibody biosimilars at the New York site. Commercial manufacturing under that agreement is subject to successful technology transfer, manufacturing qualification, and applicable regulatory approvals.