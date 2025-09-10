Lotte Biologics marks construction milestone at South Korean manufacturing plant

Lotte Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Seoul, announced it has reached a major construction milestone at Plant 1 of its Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon, South Korea. The company said the structural frame was completed just 18 months after breaking ground in March 2024.

Plant 1 is designed for antibody therapeutic manufacturing with a planned capacity of 120,000 liters. The facility is scheduled for completion in 2026, with commercial operations expected in the first half of 2027. When finished, it will expand the company’s global capacity to 160,000 liters, including 40,000 liters at its Syracuse Bio Campus in New York.

The Songdo Bio Campus will eventually include three production facilities, each with 120,000 liters of capacity. Plant 1 is being built as a smart factory with digital and automation technologies to maximize efficiency, improve quality management and enable process flexibility to meet the needs of global clients, according to the company.

The Songdo site is intended to complement the company’s Syracuse Bio Campus in New York, which specializes in antibody and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) production. Earlier this year, Lotte Biologics completed the $100 million ADC facility at the Syracuse campus, adding conjugation capacity, in-house quality testing and automated filling systems.

Lotte Biologics said it has secured three manufacturing contracts in 2025, including agreements with an undisclosed U.S. biotech company in September, Ottimo Pharma in June and an Asia-based ADC partner in April.