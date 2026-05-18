Lotte Biologics expands Ottimo Pharma manufacturing collaboration

Lotte Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, has expanded its collaboration with Ottimo Pharma, a biotechnology company developing biparatopic antibodies, to advance OTP-01 toward commercial readiness.

The expanded agreement extends beyond manufacturing to include commercial process development and characterization activities, which will be carried out by Lotte's development team at its Syracuse Bio Campus in New York. The collaboration builds on an antibody development and manufacturing agreement signed between the companies in June 2025.

Spencer Fisk, chief technical and quality officer at Ottimo Pharma, said in a statement that Lotte Biologics’ ability to move quickly and reliably was instrumental in helping Ottimo initiate its Phase 1/2a study, and that the company is pleased to expand the relationship as development of OTP-01 continues.

James Park, CEO of Lotte Biologics, added that the company is committed to supporting the full lifecycle of clients’ pipelines, ensuring speed, quality, and scalability as programs progress toward commercialization.

The announcement follows other recent activity at Lotte Biologics. In January, the company signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Rakuten Medical to support production of monoclonal antibody intermediates and conjugates for the company’s photoimmunotherapy oncology programs at the Syracuse Bio Campus.

According to Pharma Manufacturing's coverage in March, Lotte has positioned its Syracuse site — a former Bristol Myers Squibb facility — as one of the largest U.S. conjugation capabilities for ADC production. In addition, the company is investing $1 billion in its Songdo Bio Campus in South Korea, slated to bring online 120,000 liters of capacity when Plant 1 begins operations in the second quarter of 2027.