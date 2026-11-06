Phillips Medisize expands UK inhalation manufacturing footprint

Phillips Medisize, a Molex company headquartered in Hudson, Wisconsin, has acquired the complete footprint of its Chippenham, UK, facility to expand its inhalation drug development and manufacturing capabilities. Together with its Cambridge location, the site will form the company’s Global Inhalation Center of Excellence, adding capacity to support pharmaceutical customers developing inhaled therapies.

The Chippenham property covers approximately 58,963 square meters (634,670 square feet) on about 3.41 acres. Phillips Medisize said the acquisition provides long-term operational control of the site and additional laboratory and cleanroom capacity for formulation development and manufacturing of early- and late-stage clinical trial supplies.

According to the announcement, the expansion builds on the company’s 2025 acquisition of Vectura Group, which added inhalation development and manufacturing capabilities to its drug delivery portfolio. The combined Chippenham and Cambridge operations support inhaled small-molecule and biologic products, as well as generic therapies.

The inhalation center supports dry powder inhalers and nebulizers, with capabilities spanning powder and liquid formulation, spray drying, powder blending, analytical testing, technology transfer, and clinical supply manufacturing. The company said the facilities will support programs from early feasibility and development through commercial scale-up.

Phillips Medisize operates 30 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia, including 23 production facilities and seven research and development centers. The company said it has supported more than 200 product launches and 150 drug delivery programs over the past five years.