Intertek, CrystecPharma partner to advance dry powder inhaler development

Intertek has partnered with CrystecPharma to accelerate the development of dry powder inhaler (DPI) products.

The collaboration combines Intertek’s expertise in analytical testing and GMP clinical manufacturing with CrystecPharma’s particle engineering technology to streamline the process from formulation to clinical trials.

DPIs, commonly used for conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, are increasingly being developed for broader applications, including bacterial lung infections, vaccines, and systemic drug delivery. CrystecPharma’s technology enables the formulation of powders for complex molecules.

The partnership aims to establish a platform that reduces development timelines by half, supporting the rapid formulation of small and large molecules as well as repurposed drugs. The approach focuses on creating stable and effective DPI products while ensuring scalability and clinical readiness.

The new platform will be available in early 2025.