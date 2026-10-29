Codis starts construction on UK spray drying expansion

Codis, a UK-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in spray drying, amorphous solid dispersions, and particle engineering, announced that it completed demolition and has begun construction as part of its commercial-scale spray drying expansion in Haverhill.

Construction of the new building is the next stage of Codis’ investment in a GEA Pharma-SD type PSD-4 solvent-capable spray dryer at the company’s Haverhill site, which is expected to be operational in late 2027. Codis said the new unit will complement its existing PSD-2 spray dryer, which supports pilot-scale and smaller commercial-scale production, providing a pathway from development through commercial manufacturing.

“Completing demolition and moving into construction is an important milestone for the PSD-4 expansion,” Nick Hodgson, vice president and general manager of Haverhill operations for Codis, said in a statement. “By building within our existing Haverhill facility and utilizing established site infrastructure, we can deliver the additional capacity efficiently while building on the expertise and capabilities already in place in our 100,000-square-foot cGMP facility.”

In March, Codis announced plans to expand manufacturing capacity with the purchase of a solvent-capable PSD-4 spray dryer for its Haverhill site. The PSD-4 is a cGMP pharmaceutical spray dryer designed to produce commercial batches of up to 500 kg with total annual capacity of about 30,000 kg.

The spray dryer is intended to support solvent-based spray drying processes used to produce amorphous solid dispersions, which are used to improve the bioavailability of poorly soluble drug candidates. According to Codis, the PSD-4 expansion at Haverhill remains on schedule, with the next key milestone — the Dryer Factory Acceptance Test — slated for November.

In July, Codis agreed to acquire Catalent’s Nottingham facility, expanding its capabilities in oral solid dose development and small-scale manufacturing. The acquisition is intended to integrate formulation development, spray drying, clinical supply, and small-scale commercial manufacturing within Codis’ UK network, reducing technology transfer risks associated with scaling spray-dried formulations for commercial production.