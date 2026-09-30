Serán Bioscience expands commercial spray-dry manufacturing in Oregon

Serán Bioscience, a Bend, Oregon-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is expanding its commercial manufacturing capabilities with a new facility scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027. The expansion will add commercial-scale spray drying, nano-milling, and finished-dose manufacturing to Serán’s existing operations, creating an integrated campus of more than 200,000 square feet.

The new multi-suite facility will support OEB4 manufacturing for oral, pulmonary, and other drug-delivery modalities, with particle engineering capabilities including spray drying and nano-milling. Finished-dose operations will include granulation, tableting, coating, encapsulation and specialized dry-powder filling for inhalation products across immediate- and modified-release profiles.

The expansion is being driven by demand for clinical-to-commercial manufacturing services, according to the company. Serán said the new facility will complement its recently completed adjacent packaging and logistics facility, which provides validated packaging, labeling, unit-level serialization and global cold-chain distribution.

The company also is expanding its ability to support programs from development through commercial supply. Serán said the new facility will be integrated with its existing clinical manufacturing operations in Bend, providing a pathway for customers to transfer programs into commercial-scale production.

The expansion is supported by a growth investment led by Biospring Partners, with continued participation from existing investors Bain Capital Life Sciences and Vivo Capital. Serán said the investment will accelerate its expansion across clinical and commercial services in response to customer demand for particle engineering and commercial manufacturing capabilities.

Serán currently employs more than 200 people, including more than 150 scientists and engineers, and expects to hire up to 150 additional employees as the commercial expansion progresses.

The new facility builds on Serán’s broader expansion in Bend. In October 2025, the company announced the completion of two buildings at a 100,000-square-foot commercial manufacturing campus, including a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and a 50,000-square-foot packaging and supply-chain building. The campus is located near Serán’s existing 90,000-square-foot clinical development operations.