Catalent to sell UK facility to Codis in spray drying expansion

Codis, a Haverhill, England-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in spray drying and particle engineering technologies, has agreed to acquire Catalent Pharma Solutions’ Nottingham, UK, facility, expanding its capabilities in oral solid dose development and small-scale manufacturing.

The transaction, which is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026, is designed to integrate formulation development, spray drying, clinical supply and small-scale commercial manufacturing within Codis’ UK network. The Nottingham facility brings more than two decades of experience in oral solid dose formulation development and clinical supply manufacturing, according to the company.

The acquisition reportedly complements Codis’ ongoing expansion of its commercial spray drying operations in Haverhill, where a new commercial-scale spray dryer is scheduled for validation in 2027. Together, the two facilities are intended to provide an integrated pathway from formulation development through commercial spray drying and finished oral dosage manufacturing.

In March 2026, Codis announced plans to expand manufacturing capacity with the purchase of a solvent-capable PSD-4 pharmaceutical spray dryer for its Haverhill facility. The PSD-4 is a cGMP pharmaceutical spray dryer designed to produce commercial batches of up to 500 kg with total annual capacity of about 30,000 kg. It is intended to support solvent-based spray drying processes used to produce amorphous solid dispersions, which are used to improve the bioavailability of poorly soluble drug candidates.

Codis said combining the Nottingham and Haverhill operations under a single quality system is intended to reduce technology transfer risks associated with scaling spray-dried formulations for commercial production.