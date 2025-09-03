Lotte Biologics to provide late-stage and commercial production for US pharma firm

Lotte Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Seoul, Korea, with U.S. operations in Syracuse, New York, said it has signed a manufacturing agreement with a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company.

The deal covers production for a late-stage Phase 3 program moving into multiple new indications and extends to commercial supply following potential regulatory approvals. The agreement runs until mid-2030, according to the company. The client was not disclosed due to confidentiality obligations.

Lotte Biologics said the partnership underscores the company’s ability to support large-scale biologics production from its dual-site operations in Syracuse and Songdo, Korea, which operate under a unified quality system. The company said the arrangement provides clients with proximity to U.S. biopharma hubs as well as flexibility to meet evolving demand.

The new agreement follows other deals announced this year. In June, Lotte signed a contract with Ottimo Pharma to manufacture antibody drug substance for its cancer therapy Jankistomig. In July, Lotte entered a collaboration with AbTis to integrate linker technology into its antibody-drug conjugate platform, expanding its manufacturing services.