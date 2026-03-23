Esteve expands spray drying capacity in Spain, launches brand

Esteve, a Barcelona, Spain-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities with additional spray drying capacity at its facility in Celrà, Girona, Spain, alongside the launch of a new global brand identity.

According to the company, the multi-year investment includes the construction of a new 3,000-square-meter production unit to house spray-drying equipment within high-potency containment suites. The expansion will feature a GEA Pharma-SD PSD-2 spray dryer, expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2027, followed by a PSD-3 unit later that year. The site is also being designed to accommodate future commercial-scale PSD-4 spray dryers.

Esteve said the added capabilities are intended to address challenges in small-molecule development, including poor solubility, stability, and scalability, while strengthening its position in amorphous solid dispersion technologies.

The company expects to add up to 15 staff as initial operations ramp up. In parallel, it introduced a new brand identity aimed at establishing a consistent global presence and supporting engagement with partners.

The expansion builds on Esteve’s broader CDMO growth strategy. In August 2025, Esteve acquired Regis Technologies, establishing its first U.S. manufacturing presence in Chicago, Illinois, and expanding capabilities in small-molecule API development and cGMP manufacturing, according to the company.

According to Esteve, the broader expansion strategy is focused on increasing production capacity and enhancing containment capabilities for handling highly potent compounds.

Esteve isn’t the only company to invest recently in spray drying technology. Codis, Almac, and Aenova in the UK have made moves in the last year to expand capacity, as has Hovione, which completed a $100 million investment in spray drying operations in the U.S. in October 2025.