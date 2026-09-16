Hovione doubles the CDMO’s US spray drying capacity with launch of New Jersey facility

Hovione, a pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Switzerland, has opened a 31,000-square-foot facility at its East Windsor, N.J. campus, doubling its spray drying capacity in the United States.

The facility adds two GMP-ready, commercial-scale spray dryers to support the manufacturing of amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs). The equipment operates under the campus’s existing FDA registration and quality system, allowing spray drying to be integrated with Hovione’s broader drug substance and drug product manufacturing capabilities, according to the announcement.

Hovione said the expanded facility will provide an integrated U.S. pathway from formulation development through commercial manufacturing. The company said the setup is intended to reduce technology transfer requirements, support scale-up, and provide manufacturing continuity across development stages.

Spray drying is used to convert poorly water-soluble drug substances into amorphous solid dispersions, which can improve their dissolution and bioavailability. Hovione has more than 25 years of experience in spray drying and combines formulation development, process modeling, scale-up, and drug product manufacturing within its platform, according to the company.

The East Windsor expansion completes Hovione’s current $100 million investment in New Jersey and adds approximately 80 jobs. The CDMO also plans additional development at the campus over the next five to 10 years, including a proposed 125,000-square-foot manufacturing facility with additional laboratories, commercial-scale spray drying, and drug product manufacturing capacity.

The New Jersey expansion follows Hovione’s recent investment in tablet manufacturing capacity in Portugal. In August, the company completed a more than €40 million expansion of its Loures tablet development and manufacturing center, adding a second commercial-scale tableting line and increasing the center’s manufacturing area by 25%. The new line supports dispensing, blending, dry granulation, tableting, and film coating for batch sizes of 300 to 400 kilograms.

The Loures expansion also supports integrated manufacturing of ASDs by combining spray drying and tableting under the same quality system. The project added 50 jobs across production, engineering, quality, science and technology, according to Hovione.

Together, the investments add capacity for both spray drying and downstream tablet manufacturing within Hovione’s network of development and production sites in North America and Europe.