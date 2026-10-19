Systech launches automated carton serialization systems for packaging

Systech, a pharmaceutical serialization and traceability technology provider headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has launched two automated carton serialization systems for pharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations.

The ST33 Carton Serialization Station automates code printing, camera verification, and rejection of cartons that fail inspection at speeds of up to 600 parts per minute. The ST34 Carton Serialization Station with Tamper Evident adds sealing and verification of both the serialized code and seal at speeds of up to 400 parts per minute.

Both systems integrate with Systech’s UniSeries serialization software. The ST33 supports up to three print positions, with cameras inspecting the front, rear, and top of cartons. The ST34 also includes line control and a single operator interface for managing the station’s devices.

The integrated systems are designed to consolidate packaging operations that might otherwise require separate equipment for printing, verification, and sealing. According to Systech, combining these steps can reduce equipment handoffs and operator intervention while simplifying packaging-line coordination.

The stations are available for pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). They join Systech’s existing portfolio of serialization, aggregation, and label-printing equipment.