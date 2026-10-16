Kindeva gets $226M DLA award for nerve agent antidote autoinjectors

Kindeva’s global health security division, Meridian Medical Technologies LLC, has been awarded a contract worth up to $226 million to supply antidote treatment nerve agent autoinjectors (ATNAA) to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), with potential deliveries exceeding three million units.

Kindeva will manufacture the autoinjectors at its St. Louis, Missouri campus. The contract supports the DLA’s procurement and distribution of medical countermeasures for the U.S. military and other federal customers. The company said the agreement establishes it as the sole-source supplier for this product under the contract.

ATNAA is a dual-chamber autoinjector designed to administer atropine and pralidoxime chloride to treat poisoning from organophosphorus nerve agents and insecticides. Kindeva also manufactures DuoDote, a civilian version supplied to U.S. government agencies, first responders, and allied nations, according to the announcement.

Kindeva CEO David Stevens said the company recently hosted DLA representatives at its St. Louis facility to demonstrate its fill-finish capabilities and production of medical countermeasures. Tara Butler, director of government contracts for global health security, said the contract followed more than a year of collaboration with the agency.

The award adds to Kindeva’s manufacturing activities across drug delivery and pharmaceutical development. In September 2025, the company opened a 150,000-square-foot UK headquarters at Charnwood Campus in Loughborough. The site focuses on developing and testing next-generation propellants for metered-dose inhalers as manufacturers work to reduce the environmental impact of inhaler products.