Kindeva opens UK headquarters to advance sustainable inhaler propellants

Kindeva, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in drug delivery devices, has opened its new U.K. headquarters at Charnwood Campus Science Innovation and Technology Park in Loughborough.

The 150,000-square-foot facility expands the company’s metered-dose inhaler (MDI) services and will focus on developing and testing next-generation propellants (NGPs) as the industry moves toward lower environmental impact products, the company said.

The site reportedly provides a range of services spanning early-stage drug viability, analytical method development, commercial analysis, and Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) strategy. Kindeva said the location is designed to guide customers through complex regulatory compliance requirements while supporting them across the development lifecycle.

The Loughborough headquarters will specifically advance NGP development as regulators and health systems call for alternatives to current inhaler propellants. According to the company, inhalers account for about 0.03% of total global greenhouse gas emissions and 3% of the U.K. National Health Service’s carbon footprint.

Kindeva said its investment in the site will help ensure supply continuity during the transition to low global warming potential propellants.

“This milestone marks an important step in Kindeva’s growth strategy as we continue to innovate, scale, and expand our global footprint,” Kindeva CEO Milton Boyer said in a statement.

The opening follows another recent development in which Kindeva partnered with Rocket Science Health to advance a proprietary intranasal drug delivery device. The collaboration aims to bring the targeted olfactory platform into clinical trials, expanding Kindeva’s role in nasal drug delivery solutions.