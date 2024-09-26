BARDA awards $121.4M to CSL Seqirus

CSL Seqirus, a unit of CSL, has secured its fifth award from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support avian influenza preparedness.

The $121.4 million contract will expand CSL Seqirus' inventory of its MF59 adjuvant to the equivalent of 40 million doses as part of the U.S. government’s National Pre-Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Stockpile.

MF59 adjuvant enhances immune response and reduces the amount of antigen needed in vaccines, allowing for greater outbreak preparedness. The adjuvant, produced at CSL Seqirus' Holly Springs, North Carolina facility, can be used in vaccines to combat strains such as avian influenza.

This latest contract builds on CSL Seqirus' ongoing collaboration with BARDA, aimed at strengthening the U.S. pandemic response. With the expansion of the Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) program, the government continues to boost its efforts to mitigate the risks posed by avian influenza.