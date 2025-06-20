Kindeva partners with Rocket Science Health to develop intranasal delivery device

Contract development and manufacturing organization Kindeva and healthcare technology company Rocket Science Health (RSH) have announced a strategic partnership to advance a novel intranasal drug delivery platform.

The collaboration will focus on identifying pharmaceutical partners to develop RSH’s proprietary Olfactory Delivery Device, which is designed to deliver drugs to the olfactory clefts — an area of the nasal cavity that offers access to the central nervous system but has historically been difficult to reach.

Unlike conventional nasal sprays that release a mist, RSH’s device delivers a laminar stream to increase deposition in the olfactory region. The technology includes ergonomic features to improve usability and dosing accuracy, particularly for self-administering patients or those with cognitive or physical limitations. The companies say early research indicates the platform could significantly improve targeting and dosing precision.

Through the agreement, Kindeva will support RSH in advancing the device toward clinical trials and eventual commercialization. Kindeva’s experience in manufacturing and regulatory strategy will play a key role in preparing the platform for FDA approval and global distribution, according to the announcement. The partnership is non-exclusive and reflects Kindeva’s continued expansion into the nasal drug delivery space.

Rocket Science Health CEO Kenneth Irving, who founded the company after a personal experience with poor nasal drug delivery, said the new platform rethinks intranasal treatment by combining advanced fluidics with user-centered design. David Stevens, Kindeva’s COO, described the technology as a potential “step change” in nasal drug delivery and emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting its development.