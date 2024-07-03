Emergent awarded $250M to supply medical countermeasures

Emergent BioSolutions has been awarded over $250 million in contract modifications from the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to deliver millions of doses of four medical countermeasures for addressing biological threats like anthrax, smallpox and botulism.

The awards include:

1) $30 million to supply Cyfendus, a two-dose anthrax vaccine for post-exposure prophylaxis in individuals 18 years and older.

The partnership between BARDA and Emergent began in 2016 to support the clinical development and manufacturing of Cyfendus, culminating in an FDA approval in July 2023. After the approval, BARDA granted Emergent a $75 million contract option to acquire the vaccine.

2) $99.9 million to supply a smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000, for high-risk individuals. The vaccine is part of Emergent's existing 10-year contracts with ASPR.

3) Two new contract options, totaling $122.9 million, to supply VIGIV, which treats complications arising from smallpox vaccination, and BAT, used for treating symptomatic botulism. These products will be delivered this year and into early 2025 under Emergent's existing contracts with ASPR.

Pandemic challenges for Emergent, including a vaccine batch failure and FDA scrutiny, led to scaling down operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Canton, Massachusetts, and the elimination of the COO position, with Adam Havey leaving last year. After selling its travel health business to Bavarian Nordic last year, Emergent is now focused on core products like Narcan nasal spray and medical countermeasures.