Olon expands ADC platform in France

Olon, a Milan, Italy-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is expanding its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) capabilities at its Saint-Julien, France, facility with new biologics development, bioconjugation, and manufacturing capacity.

The expansion includes a dedicated bio-development unit for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and ADCs, additional research and process development laboratories, and increased bioconjugation and manufacturing capacity. According to the announcement, the site will support process optimization, scale-up, and commercial manufacturing.

Olon’s Rodano, Italy site provides complementary capabilities in highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) and ADC payloads, with handling capabilities up to OEB 6, according to the company. Connecting the two sites is intended to provide development and manufacturing capabilities spanning biologics, bioconjugation, and highly potent payloads.

A new development center combining ADC and mammalian cell development is planned to open by the end of 2026. Additional investments in ADC manufacturing capacity are expected to be completed in early 2027, the company said.

Olon has also completed an expansion of its Concord, Ohio facility, which focuses on chemical manufacturing. The expansion doubles the site’s production capacity and adds commercial-scale manufacturing to its existing chemical synthesis, process development and early-stage production capabilities. According to the announcement, recent FDA inspections were completed without observations and customer projects are already underway.

The Concord expansion, announced in July, is intended to support projects ranging from process development and scale-up through commercial supply and strengthen connections between Olon’s U.S. and European manufacturing operations.

“Customers developing ADCs need more than individual capabilities. They need a partner that can connect them as a program progresses,” Maurizio Sartorato, vice president of biotech at Olon, said in a statement. “By expanding Saint-Julien and linking its biologics and bioconjugation expertise with Rodano’s work on HPAPIs and payloads, we can offer greater continuity from development into manufacturing.”