Axplora expands ADC payload manufacturing at Le Mans, France site

Axplora has expanded commercial antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) payload production at its Le Mans, France site, boosting the company’s capabilities in ADC manufacturing.

The expansion includes a new GMP-compliant payload manufacturing workshop, designed to enhance production capacity and meet growing industry demand for ADCs. The project is part of the France 2030 national program and supports Axplora’s role as a global manufacturer, supplying 40% of the world’s marketed ADCs and 50% of FDA-approved ADCs, according to the company.

The new facility is equipped with three Hastelloy reactors, with space for a fourth, enabling a production range of 30 liters to 200 liters. A dedicated Hastelloy filter dryer ensures containment and safety, aligning with industry standards for cytotoxic payloads. The facility is designed to produce payload batches of up to 1.5 kg, supporting the development of next-generation oncology therapies including Auristatins and Tecans.

Axplora operates nine active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing sites across Europe and India, formed through the integration of PharmaZell, Farmabios, and Novasep CDMO. PharmaZell and Farmabios specialize in APIs and highly potent compounds, while Novasep CDMO is a leader in small molecule and ADC manufacturing.

The expanded Le Mans site now includes six ADC workshops dedicated to clinical and commercial production, as well as bioconjugation, supported by high-performance chromatography purification lines.

The latest investment aims to strengthen Axplora’s capabilities in ADC development and manufacturing. With its integrated approach and expanded capacity, the company is positioned to support pharmaceutical and biotech partners in developing and producing advanced oncology therapies at scale.

Last month, Axplora announced its $52 million investment to expand GLP-1 manufacturing at its Mourenx, France site, aiming to establish it as a hub for APIs and FDA-approved biologics. Construction began immediately, with production expected by 2026.