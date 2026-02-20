Lonza integrates ADC platform into advanced synthesis offering

Swiss-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Lonza’s advanced synthesis offering has expanded support for the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates at its Oss, Netherlands, site.

According to the announcement, the update includes full integration of the ADC technology platform originally obtained through Lonza’s 2023 acquisition of Synaffix. The platform comprises antibody conjugation technology, polar spacer technology, and a portfolio of linker payloads. Lonza said the clinically validated, site-specific technologies are designed to enhance ADC efficacy and tolerability.

The platform has recently been expanded to include dual-payload ADC technology, enabling attachment of two complementary cytotoxic agents to a single antibody with controllable payload ratios. The company said this approach is intended to address tumor heterogeneity and drug resistance, while leveraging its end-to-end development and manufacturing capabilities from early discovery through clinical supply.

Lonza also expanded the site with additional laboratory infrastructure, scientific roles, and R&D capacity to support ADCs and emerging bioconjugate modalities, including antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates, targeted lipid nanoparticles, and protein-protein conjugates. The site now combines small-scale prototyping services with scale-up capabilities for pilot toxicology material, along with on-site process and analytical development.

Last month, Synaffix and Sidewinder Therapeutics entered into a multi-target licensing agreement granting Sidewinder access to the site-specific ADC platform to support development of bispecific ADCs for solid tumors. Under the deal, Sidewinder will apply the conjugation, spacer, and linker-payload technologies to its bispecific antibody pipeline.