Olon expands US manufacturing site in Ohio, doubles production capacity

Milan, Italy-based Olon, a company focused on the development and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), has completed an expansion of its Concord, Ohio manufacturing site, doubling production capacity and increasing commercial manufacturing capabilities as demand grows for U.S.-based biopharma manufacturing.

The Concord facility supports chemical synthesis, process development, early-stage manufacturing, and commercial production for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. According to the announcement, the expansion allows the site to support projects from process development and scale-up through commercial supply. The company said recent FDA inspections of the facility were completed without observations.

Olon said the investment also increases integration between its U.S. and European manufacturing operations, allowing customers to access development and production resources across its global network.

“By strengthening the integration of our operations across regions, we are building a more connected organization, enabling us to support increasingly complex projects while providing greater flexibility and reliability to our clients worldwide,” Paolo Tubertini, CEO of Olon Group, said in a statement.