Hovione completes $100M expansion to grow US manufacturing capacity

Hovione, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Portugal, has completed an initial $100 million investment to expand its U.S. manufacturing operations in East Windsor, New Jersey. The project adds a 31,000-square-foot building equipped with two PSD-3 spray dryers for producing amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs), more than doubling the company’s spray drying capacity in the U.S.

The new capacity will support customers seeking North American supply and enhance Hovione’s ability to improve drug solubility and bioavailability through advanced spray drying technology. GMP operations are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, the company said.

“Since launching our New Jersey operations in 2002, Hovione has been one of the longest established European CDMOs in the United States,” CEO Jean-Luc Herbeaux said in a statement. “This investment reinforces Hovione’s leadership in spray drying — a core technology platform where we have built extensive know-how and capabilities.”

Hovione has also acquired land adjacent to the East Windsor site to enable future expansion, including large-scale tableting capacity and digital innovation capabilities. The site now spans more than 200,000 square feet and will integrate drug substance, drug product intermediate, and drug product manufacturing under one framework.

Last month, Hovione announced a partnership with Austria’s Microinnova Engineering to advance modular flow chemistry for small molecule production. The companies said the collaboration will evaluate Microinnova’s plug-and-play modular equipment in an industrial environment to demonstrate its application for multi-purpose pharmaceutical manufacturing.