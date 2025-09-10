Almac expands spray drying and analytical labs at Charnwood, UK site

The investment enhances bioavailability capabilities with new closed-loop spray drying technology coupled with existing liquid capsule filling and non-sterile oral liquid formulation.
Almac Group, a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization headquartered in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, announced it has expanded bioavailability enhancement capabilities at its Charnwood, UK facility. The investment includes new closed-loop spray drying equipment and expanded analytical laboratories, the company said.

Almac Pharma Services has installed Buchi S300 and GEA PSD1 spray drying systems to address solubility challenges and growing demand for advanced formulation solutions, said the company. The new technologies are said to complement existing liquid capsule filling and oral liquid formulation capabilities, while their containment features align with the site’s potent compound handling infrastructure.

The expansion reportedly builds on Almac’s expertise in amorphous solid dispersion development and particle engineering, as well as pre-clinical work in spray drying and melt extrusion. By extending these technologies to clinical programs, the company said it aims to provide a smoother transition from pre-clinical to clinical drug development.

The project follows Almac’s recent cold chain and analytic investments in Northern Ireland and its site in Pennsylvania, as well as the opening of a £65 million ($84 million), 100,000-square-foot commercial manufacturing facility at its Craigavon headquarters earlier this year.

