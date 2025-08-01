Esteve expands CDMO footprint with Regis Technologies acquisition

Barcelona, Spain-based Esteve announced it has acquired Regis Technologies, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The move gives Esteve — operating under the Esteve Química brand — a physical presence in the U.S. and expands its capabilities for developing and manufacturing small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Regis Technologies reportedly has more than 65 years of experience providing API services, including process R&D, analytical and stability testing, cGMP API manufacturing, CMC support, and chromatography products. The acquisition adds approximately 70 employees to Esteve’s CDMO business.

Esteve specializes in small-molecule APIs and intermediates, with technologies including spray drying and high-potency API (HPAPI) manufacturing. The company has CDMO facilities in Spain, Mexico, and China, with the Regis acquisition marking its first U.S. location.

In addition to its CDMO operations, Esteve also markets specialized medicines through affiliates in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the U.S., according to the company.