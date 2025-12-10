Bora, Corealis team up to streamline oral solid dose development

Bora Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Taiwan with U.S. operations in Maple Grove, Minnesota, has entered a strategic alliance with Canada-based Corealis Pharma to create an end-to-end development and manufacturing pathway for oral solid dose (OSD) drug products, the companies announced.

The collaboration is designed to link early formulation and clinical-scale development with commercial production under a unified project and quality framework. The agreement gives biotech and pharmaceutical developers access to Corealis’ early-phase development capabilities alongside Bora’s large-scale commercial infrastructure.

According to the companies, the model is intended to reduce outsourcing complexity and help programs maintain continuity through scale-up and launch.

“This collaboration is all about bridging capability and culture,” J.D. Mowery, president of Bora’s CDMO division, said in a statement. “By combining Bora’s scale-up strength with Corealis’ early-phase expertise and leveraging the customer service and reliability focus of both organizations, we’re setting a new standard for CDMO collaboration.”

Corealis Pharma CEO David Leroux-Petersen added that the partnership addresses development bottlenecks commonly faced by emerging biotech companies. “The alliance with Bora provides our early-stage partners with a clear, fast, seamless, simple path to phase III manufacturing and commercial launch.”

The companies said the partnership is expected to provide a single partnering route from formulation to commercialization for OSD programs through aligned quality systems, integrated planning, and combined manufacturing capacity.

This news follows a series of recent expansions across Bora’s network. In October, the company announced plans to add liquid-filled capsule manufacturing for high-potency and advanced-delivery formulations at its Zhunan, Taiwan site, with availability expected in early 2026.

Bora also previously detailed upcoming growth at its North American plants, including sterile fill-finish capacity in Baltimore, a new tube-filling line in Canada, and continuous manufacturing upgrades to its Maple Grove site.