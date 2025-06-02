Bora Pharmaceuticals to add sterile fill-finish capacity at Baltimore facility

Taiwan-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization Bora Pharmaceuticals announced it plans to add further sterile fill-finish capacity at its facility in Baltimore, Maryland, in response to rising demand for its drug product services.

Over the course of the next year, Bora will install a new AST GENiSYS C automated vial, syringe, and cartridge line at its 87,000-square-foot Baltimore facility, which provides drug product manufacturing services for sterile injectables and offers clinical and commercial non-viral aseptic fill-finish services for vials and pre-filled syringes on four fill lines.

According to Bora, the new line in Baltimore will operate under state-of-the-art full isolator conditions and is well suited for clinical and small-scale commercial supply for high-value substances.

“The addition of a precision small-scale isolator line adds to our overall capacity, and working in concert with our existing large-scale lines, increases our flexibility and scalability,” J.D. Mowery, president of Bora’s CDMO Division, said in a statement.

By adding to Bora’s capabilities in the U.S., Mowery said the company will be positioned to meet the rising demand from both domestic and international customers. In addition to its sites in Taiwan, the company has a 170,000-square-meter facility in Mississauga, Ontario designed for flexible, high-quality, cGMP drug contract manufacturing.

Bora specializes in formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, as well as packaging of complex oral solid dose, liquid, semi-solid, biologics, and sterile injectable pharmaceutical products.