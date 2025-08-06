Bora expands Minnesota site with roller compactor and new OSD capacity

Bora Pharmaceuticals, a Taiwan-based pharmaceutical CDMO, announced a multi-year expansion at its Maple Grove, Minnesota manufacturing site. The investment marks a major upgrade to the former Upsher-Smith Laboratories facility, which Bora acquired in 2024 for $210 million.

The company said the expansion comes amid rising demand for oral solid dose (OSD) manufacturing driven by more complex formulations and growing use of OSD formats for biologics. Bora has secured several multi-million-dollar development and commercial supply contracts for advanced OSD programs.

Initial upgrades include the installation of a roller compactor, expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2025. The equipment will support continuous manufacturing for high-volume programs, according to the company. Bora plans to further develop 100,000 square feet of existing shell space at the site as part of the expansion.

“As we complete our transition from Upsher-Smith, we’re creating the infrastructure to deliver integrated manufacturing, packaging, and analytical services with the speed and quality our clients need,” Dennis Hall, vice president and general manager of Bora Pharmaceuticals’ Maple Grove site, said in a statement.

The facility includes on-site quality control laboratories and a dedicated development team for product and analytical development. It is FDA-inspected and meets global regulatory standards, the company said.

Bora’s formal separation from Upsher-Smith Laboratories takes effect Aug. 5. According to the company, it reinforces its strategy to grow U.S. manufacturing operations through specialized capacity and technical expertise.