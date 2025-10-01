Bora expands liquid-filled capsule production in Taiwan

Bora Pharmaceuticals, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced it will add liquid-filled hard capsule (LFC) production capabilities at its Zhunan, Taiwan facility. The expansion will broaden Bora’s oral solid dose technology portfolio and support high-potency formulations and advanced delivery formats.

The company said the new operational area is designed for complex pharmaceutical ingredients, including oncology and other potent drugs, with capabilities expected to be available to customers in the first quarter of 2026. The Zhunan facility is approved by both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and currently supplies drug products to the United States, Taiwan, and across Asia.

“This investment reiterates Bora’s commitment to innovation, infrastructure, and long-term growth,” J.D. Mowery, president of Bora’s CDMO business, said in a statement. “By adding liquid capsule manufacturing, we are equipping our partners with optimized formulation that reduces delays and accelerates commercialization.”

The announcement follows other recent expansions across Bora’s global network.

In June, the company said it would add sterile fill-finish capacity at its Baltimore, Maryland site with the installation of an automated vial, syringe and cartridge line. In July, Bora reported a new tube-filling line at its Mississauga, Ontario site, increasing dermatology product capacity to more than 50 million units annually. And in August, Bora announced a multi-year expansion at its Maple Grove, Minnesota site, upgrading the former Upsher-Smith Laboratories facility with new continuous manufacturing capacity and development space.

Bora operates seven cGMP manufacturing sites worldwide, delivering drug products to more than 100 countries.