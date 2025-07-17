Bora expands tube-filling capacity at Canadian site to meet dermatology demand

Bora Pharmaceuticals, a global pharmaceutical manufacturer headquartered in Taiwan, said it has installed a new tube-filling line at its Mississauga, Ontario site to increase production capacity for dermatologic products.

The new Norden Machinery line is the third at the facility and brings the site’s total annual capacity to over 50 million units. Capable of filling between 7 million and 15 million tubes per year, the system reportedly supports multiple tube types — including metal, plastic, and ABL — and integrates laser printing, serialization for global track and trace compliance, and automated packing capabilities.

The new line accommodates fill volumes ranging from 2g to 150g and works in tandem with Bora’s existing semi-solid manufacturing vessels, which range in batch size from 2.5 kg to 3,600 kg. The flexibility, according to the company, enables efficient support for both small-scale and large-scale commercial needs.

The Mississauga site, which multiple international regulatory agencies routinely inspect, currently exports products to more than 100 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, according to Bora. The installation comes as the global dermatology drug market is projected to exceed $70 billion by 2030, driven by demand for specialized treatments.