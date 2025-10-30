SK pharmteco, Lotte Biologics partner to expand global ADC manufacturing

SK pharmteco, the U.S.-based subsidiary of South Korea’s SK Group, and Seoul-based Lotte Biologics announced plans to form a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening their competitiveness in the global antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market.

The collaboration will offer integrated CDMO services spanning antibody drug substance, linker–payload production, and bioconjugation, supported by joint global marketing.

Lotte Biologics will leverage cGMP capabilities at its Syracuse Bio Campus in the U.S. for drug substance manufacturing, while SK pharmteco will oversee linker–payload development and manufacturing, according to the announcement. Together, the companies aim to streamline the ADC supply chain and reduce handoff risks between drug substance and product manufacturing.

The partnership also aligns with the ongoing global trend toward supply chain reshoring, as each company possesses advanced manufacturing infrastructures in both the U.S. and Europe, according to the companies.

The partnership follows recent expansions by both firms. Earlier this week, SK pharmteco announced a $6.1 million investment in new peptide development and cGMP kilo-scale manufacturing facilities, scheduled to open in 2026. The company also added plasmid DNA and fill-finish capacity at its King of Prussia, Pennsylvania site earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Lotte Biologics recently completed the structural frame of Plant 1 at its Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon, South Korea, which will add 120,000 liters of capacity by 2027. The company also finished a $100 million ADC facility at its Syracuse Bio Campus and secured three manufacturing contracts this year.