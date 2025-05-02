SK pharmteco opens cGMP plasmid suite to support cell and gene therapy manufacturing

SK pharmteco has opened a new CGMP-compliant plasmid suite at its King of Prussia, Pennsylvania facility, expanding its manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand in the cell and gene therapy (CGT) sector.

The King of Prussia site now includes four dedicated plasmid manufacturing suites that support three different grade levels, enabling production across a range of therapeutic applications. The 300,000-square-foot facility also houses two aseptic fill-finish operations and offers integrated analytical and development services, designed to streamline the path from process development to clinical and commercial production.

The expansion comes as the CGT field faces pressure from reimbursement challenges and cost constraints in the U.S. healthcare system. With individual therapies priced as high as $3.5 million, securing cost-effective and timely access to raw materials such as plasmids is critical for biopharma companies developing treatments for patients with limited options.

By increasing domestic capacity for essential CGT inputs, SK pharmteco aims to address both supply needs and broader industry bottlenecks. The company’s investments align with its broader strategy of building infrastructure to support complex therapeutic manufacturing in key global markets.

As a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), SK pharmteco provides a range of services including active pharmaceutical ingredient production, cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and analytical testing. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc., the strategic investment arm of SK Group, one of South Korea’s largest conglomerates.