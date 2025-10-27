SK pharmteco expands California site to boost peptide manufacturing

SK pharmteco, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California, announced a $6.1 million investment to expand its peptide development and manufacturing capabilities. The project includes a new laboratory and cGMP kilo-scale facility dedicated to solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and purification, both scheduled to come online in 2026.

The investment reportedly builds on the company’s chromatography expertise and complements its existing development and manufacturing network in the United States, positioning it to meet growing demand for domestic peptide production.

The new SPPS capacity will provide a complete pathway for peptide process development from lab to commercial scale. It also aligns with SK pharmteco’s broader global strategy, which includes a $260 million investment in small molecule and peptide production in South Korea, the company said.

Earlier this year, SK pharmteco also expanded its cell and gene therapy capabilities with the opening of a new cGMP-compliant plasmid suite at its King of Prussia, Pennsylvania facility. The 300,000-square-foot site now includes four dedicated plasmid manufacturing suites, two aseptic fill-finish operations, and integrated analytical and development services to streamline the path from process development to commercial production. The company said the expansion supports growing demand for plasmid DNA and addresses supply chain constraints in the cell and gene therapy sector.

“We are expanding our capacity to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, secure U.S. manufacturing, with this investment and others to come,” CEO Joerg Ahlgrimm said in a statement. “While many companies are now committing to expanding capacity in the U.S., CDMOs like SK pharmteco remain a vital part of the supply chain, both now and in the future. Our stronger network accelerates the journey from discovery to commercial production, boosting the resilience of domestic manufacturing to deliver essential medicines more quickly to patients.”