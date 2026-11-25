Theradaptive, a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Frederick, Maryland, has opened Monocacy 1, a cGMP biomanufacturing expansion at its 23,000-square-foot site in Frederick. The facility is designed to bring production of the company’s lead investigational product, OsteoAdapt SP, in-house and support development of additional engineered protein therapeutics.

OsteoAdapt SP is an investigational protein therapeutic for spinal fusion that uses AMP2, Theradaptive’s engineered variant of recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein 2 (rhBMP-2), a protein involved in bone formation. According to the company, the technology is designed to promote targeted, sustained bone regeneration while limiting off-target effects.

The expansion places research and development alongside manufacturing and targets kilogram-scale production to support projected product demand. According to Theradaptive, bringing production in-house will give the company greater control over manufacturing quality, timelines, and supply as the product advances through clinical development and toward potential commercialization.

The facility also provides capacity for the company’s pipeline of engineered protein therapeutics. Theradaptive expects the expansion to support organizational growth over the next five years, including the addition of biomanufacturing, quality, and engineering positions.

The project received partial support from the Maryland Department of Commerce’s Build Our Future Grant Program. Theradaptive was among 11 organizations selected for funding in June 2026. The company has also received awards from the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, including manufacturing assistance that helped establish cGMP production in Frederick and clinical funding supporting OsteoAdapt studies.