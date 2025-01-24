Cellipont, Secretome partner on cGMP manufacturing for master cell bank

Cell therapy CDMO Cellipont Bioservices announced it has partnered with clinical-stage biotech company Secretome Therapeutics on cGMP manufacturing for its lead asset STM-01, a novel cellular therapy designed to address severe cardiovascular diseases such as dilated cardiomyopathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Cellipont will provide technology transfer, analytical method transfer, and cGMP manufacturing for Secretome’s STM-01 Master Cell Bank. STM-01 is in clinical development for adult and pediatric forms of heart failure. Two multiple-ascending dose Phase 1 clinical trials studying the lead asset in patients with heart failure are expected to begin in the first quarter of this year.

“A key objective for Secretome in 2025 is to produce STM-01 drug product that is suitable for late-stage clinical testing and potential commercial use,” Secretome CEO Vinny Jindal said in a statement.

Jindal called out Cellipont’s “world-class facility and deep expertise in cGMP manufacturing for cell and gene therapies” as “an ideal manufacturing partner” for Secretome, aligning with the company’s mission to deliver transformative therapies for cardiovascular diseases.

Cellipont specializes in cell therapy development and manufacturing services, including process development, analytical services, and large-scale commercial manufacturing. CEO Darren Head in a statement said the partnership with Secretome “represents an exciting opportunity for Cellipont to support the advancement of cutting-edge cell therapies.”