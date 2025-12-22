Samsung Biologics acquires Maryland biomanufacturing site from GSK in $280M deal

Samsung Biologics, a South Korea–based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has agreed to acquire Human Genome Sciences’ biologics manufacturing site in Rockville, Maryland from GSK for $280 million.

The transaction, expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026, marks Samsung Biologics’ first U.S.-based manufacturing facility and is intended to strengthen its global manufacturing network and U.S. supply chain presence. The Rockville site includes two cGMP plants with a combined 60,000 liters of drug substance capacity, supporting both clinical and commercial-scale biologics production, according to the announcement.

Samsung Biologics said it plans to retain more than 500 employees at the site and continue manufacturing existing products while making additional investments to expand capacity and upgrade technology. Located in a major biopharma cluster, the facility is expected to provide customers with flexible manufacturing options across the U.S. and South Korea.

“This landmark acquisition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing global healthcare and bolstering our manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.,” Samsung Biologics CEO John Rim said in a statement. He added that the investment will help ensure a stable supply of biologic medicines for U.S. patients.

Samsung Biologics’ acquisition builds on its recent expansion efforts including the development of additional manufacturing campuses in South Korea and investments supporting new modalities such as antibody-drug conjugates, mRNA, and next-generation biologics.

GSK said the divestment supports its broader manufacturing strategy while maintaining U.S.-based production for key medicines.

“Today’s agreement will secure the manufacture of two important medicines on U.S. soil for U.S. patients and further build GSK’s supply chain resilience,” Regis Simard, president of global supply chain at GSK, said in the announcement.