Curia adds fermentation, downstream processing at Spain facility

Curia Global, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Albany, New York, has completed a €5 million ($5.5 million) investment in its León, Spain operations to expand precision fermentation and downstream processing capabilities.

The project added a new production building equipped for upstream fermentation and downstream processing, along with utility upgrades to support manufacturing operations. The new equipment increases the facility’s capacity to 58,000 liters, according to the company.

Curia’s León site provides biotechnology development, fermentation production, and downstream processing services for pharmaceutical, cosmetic, agricultural, and food industry customers. The expansion is intended to support development and scale-up activities as customer programs advance.

The investment follows Curia’s September 2026 agreement with eXoZymes to transfer and scale production of N-trans-caffeoyltyramine, an enzyme-produced compound, at facilities in León and Rozzano, Italy. That project includes scaling and validating fermentation, cell-free reaction, and purification processes.

Curia is also investing in sterile manufacturing elsewhere in Spain. In October, the company announced a separate $28 million expansion of its Valladolid facility to increase sterile active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing capacity. That project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028.