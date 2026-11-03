AGC Biologics expands €500M-plus deal across two sites for unnamed global pharma company

AGC Biologics, a Seattle-headquartered contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has expanded a long-term manufacturing agreement with an unnamed global pharmaceutical company to include commercial biologics production at its Copenhagen, Denmark, facility. The agreement’s total value now exceeds €500 million ($560 million), building on an existing commitment covering five commercial programs at AGC Biologics’ Yokohama, Japan, site.

The expansion adds six biologics programs at the Copenhagen facility. AGC Biologics will provide drug substance manufacturing services covering technology transfer, process scale-up, validation, and commercial production. The companies plan to use both facilities as an integrated supply network, with production able to shift between sites as demand and capacity requirements change.

The agreement also includes plans for products to launch across both facilities, supported by multiple dual regulatory submissions. The arrangement is intended to provide geographic flexibility and allow the customer to maintain regional manufacturing capabilities while coordinating global supply.

The deal expands AGC Biologics’ commercial manufacturing relationship with the customer and adds to its work across a global network. In September, Belgian biopharmaceutical company Flen Health selected the CDMO to provide process development, scale-up, and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production for two recombinant enzymes used in a wound treatment. AGC Biologics’ Heidelberg, Germany facility will support production of lactoperoxidase and glucose oxidase, with manufacturing planned at 100-liter and 1,000-liter scales using a Pichia pastoris expression system.