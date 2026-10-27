Curia invests $28M to expand sterile API site in Spain

Curia Global, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Albany, New York, is investing $28 million to expand sterile active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing at its Valladolid, Spain site. The investment will expand capabilities for steroid and non-steroid products, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2028.

The expansion will combine sterile manufacturing with capabilities in aseptic crystallization, milling and micronization to support injectable suspensions and other complex sterile formulations. Closed systems with barrier isolators will provide primary containment during sterile API handling while limiting operator interaction. The expanded facility is designed to accommodate production from gram-scale quantities to metric tons, with customizable aseptic packaging configurations intended to maintain sterility and reduce contamination risks during transfers and storage.

The investment follows a $4 million upgrade of the site’s API aseptic suites, completed in May. Curia said the additional capacity will build on the facility’s existing sterile manufacturing expertise and support development through commercial production.

The capital project adds to Curia’s broader manufacturing expansion. In September, eXoZymes selected Curia to transfer and scale its production process for N-trans-caffeoyltyramine, an enzyme-produced compound, at facilities in León, Spain and Rozzano, Italy. The program is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with work focused on validating fermentation, cell-free reaction and purification processes at larger scales.

Curia also recently expanded its sterile drug product manufacturing capacity in Albuquerque, New Mexico, following a $200 million investment. The project added 70,000 square feet and two isolated filling lines for syringes, cartridges and vials, along with lyophilization and packaging capabilities.