EUROAPI, a European manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), will invest €7.2 million (approximately $7.8 million) between 2026 and 2028 to expand bioproduction capacity and reduce carbon emissions at its Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf site in Normandy, France.

As part of its Focus 27 plan, the pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturer will spend €3.2 million (approximately $3.7 million) on a downstream processing unit for extraction operations following fermentation. The additional capacity is intended to support new bioproduction projects and third-party manufacturing activities at the site.

A separate €4 million (approximately $4.6 million) investment by energy services company Cascadya will fund the installation of a 20-MW electric boiler. The boiler will operate alongside the site’s existing gas-fired boilers, with the hybrid system switching between electricity and gas based on energy prices and site requirements.

According to EUROAPI, the system is intended to reduce natural gas consumption and provide lower-carbon steam while maintaining energy cost competitiveness. The company said energy use is a significant factor in both the site’s carbon footprint and its industrial competitiveness.

The investments were selected as part of the French government’s Choose France-France Edition 2026 initiative. EUROAPI said the program is intended to strengthen the site’s ability to attract new bioproduction projects and expand its contract manufacturing activities.

The Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf facility has operated for nearly 80 years and has one of Europe’s largest fermentation capacities, according to the CDMO. The site employs approximately 300 people and supplies more than 100 customers in about 50 countries.