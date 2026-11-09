Crystal Pharmatech adds automated electron diffractometer in China

Crystal Pharmatech, a contract research and development organization (CDMO) specializing in small molecule solid-state research and formulation development, has completed installation of an ELDICO ED-1 electron diffractometer at its research and development center in Suzhou, China.

The instrument is now operational and will support the company’s micro-electron diffraction (MicroED) services, which use electron diffraction to determine crystal structures from very small samples for clients worldwide.

The ED-1 is the first instrument of its kind installed in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the company. It adds a dedicated, automated platform to Crystal Pharmatech’s MicroED services, which launched in 2021 using a cryogenic electron microscope. The new system is designed to integrate crystal structure determination more routinely into solid-form screening and selection.

MicroED can determine crystal structures from submicron powder samples without requiring the growth of large single crystals. Applications include identifying hydrates, solvates, salts and cocrystals; distinguishing phases in mixtures; and characterizing polymorphs to support form selection and regulatory and patent filings.

The ED-1 uses a five-axis goniometer and a hybrid pixel detector, with automated calibration and data processing. Crystal Pharmatech said standard results are available within one to two weeks, while expedited analysis can be completed in as little as 48 hours after receipt of samples and written approval. The company also offers crystal structure analysis from samples as small as 1 milligram.

Crystal Pharmatech reported that the instrument collected its first diffraction data within three days of installation. The company expects the system to expand access to structural characterization during solid-form research and pharmaceutical development.