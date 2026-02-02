Eurofins CDMO Alphora introduces AI tool for salt and co-crystal screening

Eurofins CDMO Alphora, a contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug substance development and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has developed and implemented an artificial intelligence-based software platform to support high-throughput salt and co-crystal screening.

The AI-powered tool is now a core component of the company’s solid-state screening programs and is designed to predict the likelihood of salt and co-crystal formation for active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates. The company said the platform was developed internally in collaboration with a local university and uses machine learning models to support solid-form selection.

The software is intended to reduce reliance on trial-and-error experimentation, shorten development timelines, and lower screening costs by enabling earlier data-driven decisions in drug substance development, according to the announcement. The tool provides predictive outputs through a user interface for use alongside experimental screening strategies.

The CDMO’s solid-state research and development team reportedly supports customers through salt and co-crystal development, including interpretation of predictive data and experimental planning. The company added that its solid-state capabilities are integrated with drug substance and drug product development groups to address bioavailability and manufacturing-related challenges.