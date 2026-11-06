PharmAla picks Corealis for GMP manufacturing of drug candidate

PharmAla Biotech, a biotechnology company headquartered in Toronto, has signed an agreement with Corealis Pharma, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Laval, Québec, to develop and manufacture its investigational ALA-002 drug product for clinical supply.

Corealis has begun research and development on the formulation. The first GMP manufacturing batch is planned following completion of development activities. ALA-002 will initially be developed as a 50-mg capsule.

PharmAla said it selected Corealis following a technical, quality, and regulatory evaluation of potential manufacturing partners. The agreement adds a Canadian drug product manufacturer to the supply chain for ALA-002, a patented MDMA-derived candidate.

The latest agreement follows Corealis’ February 2026 announcement of a separate partnership with Rottendorf Pharma to link early formulation development and Phase I and II clinical supply at Corealis with Phase III scale-up, validation and commercial manufacturing at Rottendorf’s facilities in Germany.