PharmAla picks Corealis for GMP manufacturing of drug candidate

The Canadian CDMO has begun formulation development for an ALA-002 50-mg capsule, with GMP production planned for clinical supply.
Nov. 6, 2026
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Corealis Pharma
Exterior view of Corealis Pharma Canadian site

PharmAla Biotech, a biotechnology company headquartered in Toronto, has signed an agreement with Corealis Pharma, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Laval, Québec, to develop and manufacture its investigational ALA-002 drug product for clinical supply.

Corealis has begun research and development on the formulation. The first GMP manufacturing batch is planned following completion of development activities. ALA-002 will initially be developed as a 50-mg capsule.

PharmAla said it selected Corealis following a technical, quality, and regulatory evaluation of potential manufacturing partners. The agreement adds a Canadian drug product manufacturer to the supply chain for ALA-002, a patented MDMA-derived candidate.

The latest agreement follows Corealis’ February 2026 announcement of a separate partnership with Rottendorf Pharma to link early formulation development and Phase I and II clinical supply at Corealis with Phase III scale-up, validation and commercial manufacturing at Rottendorf’s facilities in Germany.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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