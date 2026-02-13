Rottendorf, Corealis form alliance for end-to-end oral solid dose programs

The partnership links early formulation and clinical supply with late-stage scale-up and commercial manufacturing.
Feb. 13, 2026
2 min read
Rottendorf Pharma/Corealis Pharma
Standing together are Yves Mouget (Vice President Analytics, Corealis Pharma), David Leroux-Petersen (CEO, Corealis Pharma), Dr. Eike Cordts (Director Early Stage Development USA), Patrick Gosselin (Vice President Pharmaceutical R&D, Corealis Pharma) and Erich Scheibner (Managing Director)

Rottendorf Pharma, an oral solid dosage contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in Ennigerloh, Germany, and Corealis Pharma, an early-stage oral solid dosage (OSD) development specialist based in Laval, Québec, have formed a strategic partnership to provide integrated OSD development from pre-formulation through commercial supply.

Under the agreement, Corealis will lead research and development and Phase I through II clinical supply, while Rottendorf will manage Phase III scale-up, validation, and commercial manufacturing. The companies said the model is intended to reduce scale-up risk and accelerate timelines by aligning formulation strategies, analytical methods, manufacturing processes, and regulatory expectations from early development through commercialization.

The alliance formalizes an existing collaboration and introduces a joint execution and governance framework, structured knowledge transfer, and integrated technical planning across development stages, according to the announcement.

“Through this collaboration, we provide our biotech clients a continuous transition from early-stage development to commercial supply — with seamless knowledge transfer,” Corealis Pharma CEO David Leroux-Petersen said in a statement.

In a separate recent development, Corealis entered a strategic alliance with Bora Pharmaceuticals to create an end-to-end OSD pathway linking early formulation and clinical-scale development with commercial production under a unified project and quality framework, according to the companies.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

UK pharmaceuticals exempt from tariffs in US drug pricing agreement
Agilent’s integration of recently acquired Biovectra remains a work in progress
2026 Manufacturing Pharma Trends for Life Sciences
Sponsored
2026 AI Trends in Life Sciences
Sponsored