PCI Pharma Services to acquire Ajinomoto Althea to expand US sterile manufacturing

PCI Pharma Services announced plans to acquire Ajinomoto Althea, a U.S.-based sterile fill-finish contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and subsidiary of Japan’s Ajinomoto Co., with the deal expected to close in May 2025.

The acquisition for an undisclosed amount gives PCI its first North American manufacturing site for prefilled syringes, cartridges, and high-potency drug products, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Headquartered in Philadelphia, PCI operates facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Located in San Diego, Althea’s facilities will complement PCI’s global fill-finish operations and add capabilities such as lyophilization, isolator technology, and complex formulation support for biologics, including mRNA, peptides, and nanoparticles.

The move expands PCI’s U.S. footprint in advanced drug delivery and high-potency manufacturing, positioning the company among a small group of CDMOs able to produce ADCs domestically, according to the announcement.

With this addition, PCI gains a major presence on the U.S. West Coast, enhancing its capacity for clinical and commercial-scale injectables and supporting its broader strategy to offer integrated development, manufacturing, and packaging services.

PCI is a global CDMO specializing in drug development, clinical trial services, and commercial manufacturing and packaging. The company supports both pharma and biotech clients across the entire drug lifecycle, with capabilities in areas such as sterile fill-finish, high-potency manufacturing, and advanced drug delivery systems.

Last year, PCI announced it was investing more than $365 million in infrastructure supporting the clinical and commercial-scale final assembly and packaging of drug-device combination products utilizing advanced drug delivery systems, with an emphasis on injectable formats.