Made Scientific partners with CARR to scale cell therapy manufacturing

Made Scientific, a Princeton, New Jersey-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has partnered with CARR Biosystems to integrate CARR’s UniFuge single-use centrifugation systems at its Princeton and East Norriton, Pennsylvania facilities.

The systems will support cell harvesting, washing, and concentration for mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) and feeder cell manufacturing, including processes using large-scale 3D bioreactors, according to the announcement.

The partnership follows Made Scientific’s September acquisition of an 85,000-square-foot cell therapy manufacturing facility in East Norriton from Resilience. The operational site added 15 qualified Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing suites across the CDMO’s Princeton and East Norriton network, expanding its manufacturing footprint for clinical- and commercial-stage cell therapy programs.

The UniFuge platform uses low-shear tubular bowl centrifugation for cell separation, concentration, washing, media exchange, and formulation. Its single-use systems accommodate process volumes ranging from milliliters to more than 2,000 liters. Automated operation and rapid changeover are designed to support transfer of separation processes from development into GMP production, the companies said.

Made Scientific is equipping its East Norriton facility with 3D bioreactor platforms with capacities of up to 200 liters. The UniFuge systems will provide a closed, automated separation step in these workflows. The companies also plan joint development studies using CARR’s benchtop UFMini system to generate data for scale-up. Made Scientific will serve as a preferred CDMO for CARR customers evaluating the technology.

Made Scientific’s MSC and extracellular vesicle offerings were established through a partnership with RoosterBio, which has developed manufacturing platforms for these products and integrated UniFuge into its bioprocess engineering and process development services. The connection provides a link between RoosterBio’s process development work and Made Scientific’s GMP manufacturing operations.