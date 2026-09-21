Made Scientific buys PA cell therapy manufacturing facility from Resilience

Made Scientific, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in Princeton, N.J., has acquired an 85,000-square-foot cell therapy manufacturing facility in East Norriton, Pa., from Ohio-headquartered CDMO Resilience.

The transaction closed Sept. 18 and the facility was operational at closing, according to Made Scientific. The site has produced 145 GMP batches across autologous and allogeneic cell therapy programs, including CAR-T and B-cell therapies, and will support clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing.

The facility includes eight Grade B/C cleanrooms, a Grade C ballroom, and a Grade B fill-finish suite, along with quality control and analytical laboratories and high-bay warehousing. The site also has 30,000 square feet of expansion space, with plans that could accommodate eight additional manufacturing ballrooms.

Made Scientific plans to add scalable 3D bioreactor platforms with capacities up to 200 liters, cell-harvesting equipment, automated fill-finish, and lyophilization capabilities. The site can support starting material, drug substance, and drug product manufacturing and will accommodate both transferred customer processes and Made Scientific’s platform technologies.

The acquisition expands Made Scientific’s U.S. East Coast operating footprint to approximately 145,000 square feet, with 15 qualified GMP manufacturing suites across its Princeton and East Norriton facilities. The company said the network will support programs spanning early clinical development through commercial manufacturing.

The expansion follows Made Scientific’s August agreement with NurExone Biologic to establish a U.S. manufacturing and commercial supply partnership for exosome-based therapies. Under the proposed agreement, Made Scientific will provide manufacturing and aseptic fill-finish services for NurExone’s exosome products at its Princeton facility, with initial GMP batches targeted for the first half of 2027.

Made Scientific is preparing its Princeton facility for a U.S. Food and Drug Administration pre-licensure inspection in early 2027, with East Norriton expected to follow.