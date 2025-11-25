Cellipont Bioservices, Ronawk partner to advance scalable mesenchymal stem cell manufacturing

Cellipont Bioservices, a cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) plans to accelerate the scalable expansion of high-quality mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) through a new partnership with Ronawk, developer of a biological operating system for mammalian biology.

The biological operating system (Bio-OS) from Ronawk acts as a compass for mammalian biology and was designed specifically for mammalian cells, which are needed for therapies, biologics, and regenerative medicine, according to the company.

By combining Cellipont’s expertise in cGMP manufacturing and process development with Ronawk’s Bio-OS platform, which recreates the natural cellular microenvironment, the companies aim to enhance the quality, reproducibility, and efficiency of MSC production.

The partnership aims to address key industry challenges in scalability, consistency, capital efficiency, and therapeutic readiness for advanced biologics and regenerative medicine applications, as well as pave the way for the next generation of cell-based therapies.

“Cellipont is committed to enabling the next generation of cell therapies,” Darren Head, CEO of Cellipont Bioservices, said in a statement. “Integrating Ronawk’s Bio-OS platform into our manufacturing capabilities allows us to overcome bottlenecks in MSC expansion and deliver scalable, consistent, and cost-effective therapeutic products to our partners and, ultimately, to patients.”

Mesenchymal stem cells are valued for their regenerative and immunomodulatory properties, though large-scale, consistent, and cost-effective manufacturing remains a limiting factor for broad clinical adoption, according to the announcement. This new collaboration seeks to close that gap.

“Expanding MSCs at scale while preserving quality, viability, and potency has long been a challenge in regenerative medicine,” Ronawk CEO A.J. Mellott said in a statement. “By partnering with Cellipont, we’re combining advanced process know-how with innovative platform technology to deliver higher-quality cells for use across biologics, exosome therapeutics, and regenerative medicine.”

Earlier this year, Cellipont Bioservices partnered with Bionique Testing Laboratories to promote the adoption and validation of rapid mycoplasma detection methods in support of cGMP manufacturing for cell and gene therapies.