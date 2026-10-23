Esteve invests $80M to expand API manufacturing in China

Esteve CDMO, a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, is investing more than $80 million to relocate, expand, and modernize its manufacturing operations in Shaoxing, China.

The new site adds three manufacturing workshops with a combined reaction volume of 250 cubic meters, with additional space reserved to increase total capacity to more than 400 cubic meters, according to the company.

The expansion strengthens Esteve’s manufacturing network in Asia and adds capacity to support pharmaceutical development and commercial manufacturing. The company’s China operations complement its manufacturing sites in Europe and the Americas, with capabilities including spray drying and highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) manufacturing.

The investment follows a series of capacity expansions across Esteve’s network. In October, the company announced an additional $17.5 million investment in its Morton Grove, Illinois facility, bringing total announced investment there to $33 million. The project will add two 500-gallon reactors, improve containment in early-stage development laboratories and upgrade warehouse infrastructure to support development programs and manufacturing scale-up.

Esteve also announced plans in March to expand spray-drying capacity at its Celrà, Spain, facility. The project includes a new 3,000-square-meter production unit with high-potency containment suites. A PSD-2 spray dryer is expected to begin operating in the first quarter of 2027, followed by a PSD-3 unit later that year.

The CDMO established its presence in China in 2000 through a joint venture. The company said the new site builds on that presence and supports its long-term manufacturing strategy in the region.

The Shaoxing facility has received a “Very Good” rating under the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), according to the announcement.