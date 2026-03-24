Wilmington PharmaTech invests $50M to expand API capacity in Delaware

The expansion at Newark site will add large-scale reactor capacity for small molecules and peptides.
March 24, 2026
Wilmington PharmaTech
Wilmington PharmaTech Small‑Molecule API Manufacturing Capacity in Delaware

Wilmington PharmaTech announced a $50 million investment to expand its manufacturing campus in Newark, Delaware, aimed at increasing domestic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production capacity.

According to the company, the expansion will add two 10,000-liter reactor suites, significantly increasing commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities for small molecule APIs and peptides. The new capacity is expected to come online in the third quarter of 2027.

Wilmington PharmaTech said the investment is part of a multi-year strategy to strengthen U.S.-based manufacturing and support growing demand for domestic supply. The expansion builds on a recent phase that included the addition of dedicated suites for highly potent API manufacturing.

The company added that the project is expected to approximately double its workforce at the site upon completion. The expanded infrastructure is intended to enhance its ability to support large-scale production while addressing industry demand for reliable, cGMP-compliant API manufacturing in the U.S.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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